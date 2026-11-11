Seattle Modern Orchestra | Reflecting: Water and Light

Andrew Waggoner’s new work for SMO, "Lovely, Lost" is a love letter to Seattle and New Orleans, cities wrestling with their relationship to the water that surrounds them in our time of rising seas. This premiere nests within other works by environmentalist composers Gabriella Smith and John Luther Adams. The former’s "Anthozoa" is inspired by field recordings taken while paddleboarding above endangered reefs, and the latter’s "The Light Within" by a day-long visit to James Turrell’s skyspace "Meeting", witnessing the magical interplay of light and color. In Marcos Balter’s "Bladed Stance", the instruments themselves create the reflection. Harnessing musical color to produce timbral hybrids and auditory illusions, he blurs the lines between players.