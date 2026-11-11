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Seattle Modern Orchestra | Reflecting: Water and Light

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Classical
  • Live Music: Other

Seattle Modern Orchestra | Reflecting: Water and Light

Andrew Waggoner’s new work for SMO, "Lovely, Lost" is a love letter to Seattle and New Orleans, cities wrestling with their relationship to the water that surrounds them in our time of rising seas. This premiere nests within other works by environmentalist composers Gabriella Smith and John Luther Adams. The former’s "Anthozoa" is inspired by field recordings taken while paddleboarding above endangered reefs, and the latter’s "The Light Within" by a day-long visit to James Turrell’s skyspace "Meeting", witnessing the magical interplay of light and color. In Marcos Balter’s "Bladed Stance", the instruments themselves create the reflection. Harnessing musical color to produce timbral hybrids and auditory illusions, he blurs the lines between players.

Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
$30 ($25 senior, $10 student)
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 12 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Seattle Modern Orchestra (SMO)
info@seattlemodernorchestra.org
https://www.seattlemodernorchestra.org/
Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
4649 Sunnyside Avenue North (4th Floor)
Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 547-0204
https://historicseattle.org/project/good-shepherd/