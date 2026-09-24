- Fairs & Festivals
Seattle Coffee Festival 2026 - October 24-25
- Fairs & Festivals
Seattle Coffee Festival 2026 - October 24-25
Seattle Coffee Festival returns for its second year October 24–25 at Magnuson Park Hangar 30. Meet specialty roasters and coffee shops, taste coffees included with admission, and enjoy live entertainment. Food is available to purchase separately.
Sessions on both days: general admission 10am–1pm or 1:30–4:30pm; morning early admission begins at 9am. Tickets are sold by session, with a service break between sessions. Check the event website for current ticket options and availability.
Magnuson Park Hangar 30
From $30.60; varies by session and ticket type. See ticket website for current prices.
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Craft Hospitality
sam@crafthospitality.com
Magnuson Park Hangar 30
6310 NE 74th StreetSeattle, Washington 98115