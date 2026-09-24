Seattle Coffee Festival 2026 - October 24-25

Seattle Coffee Festival returns for its second year October 24–25 at Magnuson Park Hangar 30. Meet specialty roasters and coffee shops, taste coffees included with admission, and enjoy live entertainment. Food is available to purchase separately.

Sessions on both days: general admission 10am–1pm or 1:30–4:30pm; morning early admission begins at 9am. Tickets are sold by session, with a service break between sessions. Check the event website for current ticket options and availability.