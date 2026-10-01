- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Latin Jazz,
- Live Music: International
Seattle Choro Festival
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Latin Jazz,
- Live Music: International
Seattle Choro Festival
Clube do Choro Cascadia hosts a full day of choro!
10:30a-12p @ Seattle Public Library, Beacon Hill Branch, Grupo Falso Baiano leads a free choro workshop. Bring your axe and bring a music stand. Open to all musicians with any skill and familiarity with choro.
2-4p Grupo Falso Baiano performs at the Royal Room (ticketed)
5-7p @ Jazz Night School, Grupo Falso Baiano leads a roda de choro! Bring your axe and music stand, open to all musicians of any skill and familiarity with choro.
Grupo Falso Baiano, a San Francisco-based quartet, brings the joy of Brazilian choro music to audiences in California and beyond. Choro, one of Brazil’s earliest popular musics originating in the 1870s, remains a vibrant, evolving style in Brazil and beyond. The group holds a deep respect and love for the 150-year history of this music, while being unafraid to experiment, explore, and bring their own diverse musical backgrounds to this rich musical tradition.
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