Seattle Choro Festival

Clube do Choro Cascadia hosts a full day of choro!

10:30a-12p @ Seattle Public Library, Beacon Hill Branch, Grupo Falso Baiano leads a free choro workshop. Bring your axe and bring a music stand. Open to all musicians with any skill and familiarity with choro.

2-4p Grupo Falso Baiano performs at the Royal Room (ticketed)

5-7p @ Jazz Night School, Grupo Falso Baiano leads a roda de choro! Bring your axe and music stand, open to all musicians of any skill and familiarity with choro.

Grupo Falso Baiano, a San Francisco-based quartet, brings the joy of Brazilian choro music to audiences in California and beyond. Choro, one of Brazil’s earliest popular musics originating in the 1870s, remains a vibrant, evolving style in Brazil and beyond. The group holds a deep respect and love for the 150-year history of this music, while being unafraid to experiment, explore, and bring their own diverse musical backgrounds to this rich musical tradition.

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