Clube do Choro Cascadia hosts Combo Choro (Port Townsend) and Choro Tomorrow (Olympia), for the 2nd night of the Seattle Choro Festival. These groups bring their interpretations of choro music from far off Washington State locales.

Combo Choro

Combo Choro plays acoustic Brazilian music in Port Townsend, WA. The core group is Al Bergstein on mandolin, Julian Catford guitar, Teresa Catford on percussion. John Green joins on bass.

CHORO TOMORROW is a group of very talented musicians who play Brazilian music -- focusing on the beautiful and complex music that is Choro.

Their history stretches back over 10 years of playing this instrumental Brazilian popular music genre which originated in 19th century Rio de Janeiro.

Before jazz, before Samba and Bossa Nova, before even Stravinsky had been born, musicians in 19th century Rio were testing their virtuosity playing Choro tunes.

CHORO TOMORROW brings this marvelous music to the stage and you. It is not an exaggeration to say Choro is one vast compendium of cerebral riffs, dueling instruments, and idiosyncratic talents.

https://chorotomorrow.com/home

