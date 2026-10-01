Clube do Choro Cascadia hosts the Seattle Choro Festival featuring two Seattle area bands! Come celebrate hear and celebrate the rich musical culture of Brazil with Grupo Onda Verde and Chorando na Chuva.

Grupo Onda Verde:

Active in the Seattle area for over 15 years, Grupo Onda Verde is a group of musician friends celebrating the great music of Brazil, bringing a mix of Brazilian Jazz, Samba, Choro and Chorinho styles to their set. Over the years the group has had the pleasure to make music with a variety of accomplished players for performances at Brasilfest, Downtown Seattle Association Happy Hour Events, weddings, parties and more!

Chorando na Chuva:

While some view choro as vintage Brazilian jazz, Chorando na Chuva cultivates a wider sense of its newer, transmuting sonorities. They hear in choro many Brazilian styles blending in shifting rhythmic textures and harmonic richness.

Choro’s melodic essence draws from composers in a wealth of genres, and Chorando na Chuva seeks out outstanding compositions due for more exposure, highlighting the style’s many roots and most intriguing developments. To enrich their interpretation, they dig into the origins of songs, and weave these into the story of choro over its 150 years. Still, if they come across a samba or a baiao that is a joy to play, they play it, all in.