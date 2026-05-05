Seattle Center Festál – Spirit of Africa 2026

Through the universal languages of music, dance, and art, the Spirit of Africa annual family festival celebrates 20 YEARS of culture, community, and excellence at Seattle Center!

Join us for a full day of rhythm, flavor, fashion, and tradition from across the African continent and diaspora. This year, look forward to powerful performances, vibrant culture, and a true sense of unity that reflects our theme, One World, Many Roots: Unity Through the African Lenses.

Key highlights include a high-energy main stage with African and African diasporic performers showcasing music, dance, and fashion from across the continent. The list of performers is long and includes Anokye Agofomma & Dawcoumba Diop and Galen Rhythm featuring Mor Ngom (Sabar Rek), alongside a youth cultural showcase featuring emerging artists and next-generation voices.

Prepare to be dazzled as the runway comes alive with vibrant colors and exquisite designs at the highly anticipated fashion show. There will also be high-energy Sabar dance workshops, interactive activities designed for all ages, plus kids’ activities.

The festival will also feature a vibrant African Diaspora Cultural Marketplace, spotlighting local small businesses, artisans, African cuisine, and community organizations.

Spirit of Africa Festival is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).