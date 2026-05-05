Seattle Center Festál – Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival June 6 & 7

Celebrate history, heritage, and the enduring spirit of the Filipino people at the 40th annual Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival at Seattle Center.

This year’s theme “Baliktanaw” translates to ‘a look back’. Join us to witness Filipino history come alive through breathtaking performances, captivating exhibitions, and delicious culinary delights!

Festival highlights include:

• A mix of Filipino music, including a look back at the development of romance songs called Kundiman, musical groups like the rondalla, and performers including FAAIE Bayanihan Rondalla, Balakiya, and vocalists Rigor Coloma, Veronica Bella, Eleanor Thoemke, and Raylene Castillote

• Colorful and captivating dances performed by FCS Kalahi Cultural Dance Ensemble, FACES Dance Group, IDIC Dance Group, Kultura de Filipino Dance Company, Magsayawan Ketchikan, and others

• Visual and literary arts, artifacts, and photography exhibits; traditional Filipino martial arts; biographical and literary exploration of Filipino Americans from Seattle’s Central District and Rainier Valley reading their original works; DIWA Filipino Film Festival short films; and the national hero Rizal workshop commemorating Philippine Independence Day

• Mouth-watering Filipino food from Egg Roll Hut, LBee’s Filipino Deli Food Booth, 2 Guy’s Grill on Wheels. Nana's Food Bites, and more

A special highlight this year is a partnership with Seattle Opera, presenting Singing the Archipelago: Art Song & Opera from the Philippines, featuring soprano Tess Altiveros, baritone José Rubio, and pianist Elisabeth Ellis. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. on June 6 at The Opera Center and is free with RSVP.

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

