Seattle Blues Harmonica Extravaganza!

Too much whistle, y'all! Please join us at the Salmon Bay Eagles on Thursday October 22nd for a Seattle Blues Harp Extravaganza 2.0, featuring the GREAT Paul Green, the GREAT Joel Astley and the GREAT Joe T. Cook!

But wait, there's more: a fabulous orchestra backing up these fellows including Tim Sherman on guitar, Mark Dalton on bass and Conrad Ormsby on drums. This show will be sure to be SRO.

Don't try to meet us there, BEAT us there!