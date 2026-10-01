- Live Music: Blues
Seattle Blues Harmonica Extravaganza!
- Live Music: Blues
Seattle Blues Harmonica Extravaganza!
Too much whistle, y'all! Please join us at the Salmon Bay Eagles on Thursday October 22nd for a Seattle Blues Harp Extravaganza 2.0, featuring the GREAT Paul Green, the GREAT Joel Astley and the GREAT Joe T. Cook!
But wait, there's more: a fabulous orchestra backing up these fellows including Tim Sherman on guitar, Mark Dalton on bass and Conrad Ormsby on drums. This show will be sure to be SRO.
Don't try to meet us there, BEAT us there!
Salmon Bay Eagles
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Tim Sherman
Salmon Bay Eagles
5216 20th Ave NWSeattle, Washington 98107
206 783-7791
secretary2141@outlook.com