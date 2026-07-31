- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Cultural celebration
Seattle Black Nerd Festival 2026
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Cultural celebration
Seattle Black Nerd Festival 2026
Seattle Black Nerd Festival is a celebration of the many ways we explore, create, connect, and imagine. SBNF brings together fans, artists, creators, innovators, and families to celebrate the worlds we build, the stories we tell, and the passions that inspire us. From anime and gaming to science fiction, technology, filmmaking, cosplay, music, visual art, and beyond, SBNF creates space for Black creativity, curiosity, and connection. Our community gathers to learn, play, create, and discover together.
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
LANGSTON
info@langstonseattle.org
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
104 17th Avenue S.Seattle, Washington 98144
(206) 323-7067
info@langstonseattle.org