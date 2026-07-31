Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Cultural celebration

Seattle Black Nerd Festival 2026

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Cultural celebration

Seattle Black Nerd Festival 2026

Seattle Black Nerd Festival is a celebration of the many ways we explore, create, connect, and imagine. SBNF brings together fans, artists, creators, innovators, and families to celebrate the worlds we build, the stories we tell, and the passions that inspire us. From anime and gaming to science fiction, technology, filmmaking, cosplay, music, visual art, and beyond, SBNF creates space for Black creativity, curiosity, and connection. Our community gathers to learn, play, create, and discover together.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

LANGSTON
info@langstonseattle.org
www.langstonseattle.org
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute
104 17th Avenue S.
Seattle, Washington 98144
(206) 323-7067
info@langstonseattle.org
https://www.langstonseattle.org/