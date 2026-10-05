Salon Social: Live music with Dxvincenzo

Salon Social: A gathering of art, music, conversation, and community—at the Salon.

Welcoming back Dxvincenzo for our weekly Salon Social with an immersive live soundscapes built from cello, voice, and looping. Blending classical textures with lo-fi grooves and modern pop influences, he creates songs in real time—transforming a single instrument into a layered, cinematic experience.

Join us for this special appearance as Dxvincenzo fills the gallery with rich, evolving sound—perfect for a mid-week pause surrounded by art, music, and community.

Always free with RSVP!