- Fairs & Festivals,
- Cultural celebration,
- Community Events
Sacramento Banana Festival
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Cultural celebration,
- Community Events
Sacramento Banana Festival
The Sacramento Banana Festival is a family-friendly multicultural event. We celebrate the beautiful countries in the world where bananas grow with their cultures, ethnic diversity, food, and music. Enjoy live reggae music, dress yourself or your pets in your best banana themed attire, and eat delicious banana themed food from our diverse vendors. Bring the whole family to William Land Park for food, fun, art, and amazing entertainment!
William Land Park - Village Greens
$8-10
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum
(916) 320-9573
sojomuseuminfo@gmail.com
William Land Park - Village Greens
3855 E. Park RdSacramento, California 95822