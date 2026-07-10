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Rushadicus the Cello Goblin

  • Live Music: All

Rushadicus the Cello Goblin

Rushadicus is post-medieval metal jester of otherdimensional glee. With mystical language of Sneth and textural, noise-based, birdstudied kazoo, it causes a romping nonsense catharsis party of weird wiggly wizardry. With support from Malfet - seattle pastoral dungeon synth. 21+

Chop Suey
$15-$20
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
https://rushadicus.com/

Artist Group Info

Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
https://rushadicus.com/
Chop Suey
1325 E MADISON ST
Seattle, Washington 98122
INFO@CHOPSUEY.COM
https://chopsuey.com/