- Live Music: All
Rushadicus the Cello Goblin
- Live Music: All
Rushadicus the Cello Goblin
Rushadicus is post-medieval metal jester of otherdimensional glee. With mystical language of Sneth and textural, noise-based, birdstudied kazoo, it causes a romping nonsense catharsis party of weird wiggly wizardry. With support from Malfet - seattle pastoral dungeon synth. 21+
Chop Suey
$15-$20
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
Artist Group Info
Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com