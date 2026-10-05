Get ready to sleigh the holiday season at Rooftop Drag Brunch: Holiday Dollhouse Edition at The Toy Room Holiday Pop-up at Fog Room!

Perched 16 floors above downtown Seattle at The Charter Hotel Seattle, this festive rooftop experience brings holiday glamour, dazzling drag performances and plenty of seasonal cheer to the heart of the city.

Step inside The Toy Room, a nostalgic vintage toy shop-inspired holiday wonderland, and enjoy an unforgettable brunch featuring fabulous entertainment, delicious bites, festive cocktails and stunning views of the Seattle skyline.

Whether you're celebrating with friends, planning a holiday outing or simply looking for a little extra sparkle this season, Holiday Dollhouse Edition promises a festive experience filled with laughter, glamour and holiday magic!