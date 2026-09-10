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  • Live Music: International
  • Benefits/Fundraisers
  • Cultural celebration

REY VALERA Live in Seattle

  • Live Music: International
  • Benefits/Fundraisers
  • Cultural celebration

REY VALERA Live in Seattle

This special concert celebrates Rey Valera, one of the Philippines’ most iconic
and beloved singer-songwriters, whose timeless music has touched generations
of Filipinos around the world. The Seattle concert will bring together Filipino-
Americans, Filipino-Canadians, and music enthusiasts for an unforgettable
evening of music, culture, and community.

More than just a musical celebration, this event is a fundraising event
presented by the Filipino American Founders and Funders Alliance of
Washington. It brings together members of the Filipino-American community,
business leaders, and supporters for an evening that celebrates Filipino music
and culture while raising support for a meaningful community cause.

Highline Performing Arts Center
75 - 120
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Filipino American Founders & Funders Alliance of WA
https://www.facebook.com/share/1Bpq4v3vBm/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Artist Group Info

Rey Valera
Highline Performing Arts Center
401 S 152nd St
Burien, Washington 98148