REY VALERA Live in Seattle

This special concert celebrates Rey Valera, one of the Philippines’ most iconic

and beloved singer-songwriters, whose timeless music has touched generations

of Filipinos around the world. The Seattle concert will bring together Filipino-

Americans, Filipino-Canadians, and music enthusiasts for an unforgettable

evening of music, culture, and community.

More than just a musical celebration, this event is a fundraising event

presented by the Filipino American Founders and Funders Alliance of

Washington. It brings together members of the Filipino-American community,

business leaders, and supporters for an evening that celebrates Filipino music

and culture while raising support for a meaningful community cause.