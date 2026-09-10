- Live Music: International,
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Cultural celebration
REY VALERA Live in Seattle
- Live Music: International,
- Benefits/Fundraisers,
- Cultural celebration
REY VALERA Live in Seattle
This special concert celebrates Rey Valera, one of the Philippines’ most iconic
and beloved singer-songwriters, whose timeless music has touched generations
of Filipinos around the world. The Seattle concert will bring together Filipino-
Americans, Filipino-Canadians, and music enthusiasts for an unforgettable
evening of music, culture, and community.
More than just a musical celebration, this event is a fundraising event
presented by the Filipino American Founders and Funders Alliance of
Washington. It brings together members of the Filipino-American community,
business leaders, and supporters for an evening that celebrates Filipino music
and culture while raising support for a meaningful community cause.
Highline Performing Arts Center
75 - 120
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Filipino American Founders & Funders Alliance of WA
Artist Group Info
Rey Valera
Highline Performing Arts Center
401 S 152nd StBurien, Washington 98148