Relango: Relationship Building Thru Argentine Tango

Want to learn ways to help you deepen your relationship and add a little spice as well? Then consider this: if life is a dance, then partner dance is a relationship. This course is for anyone looking to reach higher levels of connection as well as turn up the heat. Through this four-week course, instructor Nadine Harrell will guide you in techniques and tricks to learn how to tune into the subtle communication between two individuals and how to work with each other within a strong cooperative context.

The vehicle for this learning process is the sultry Argentine Tango. Students will learn foundational elements of Argentine Tango to take with them as they explore the world of partner dance, all while building their relationship skills, both general and private. (Spice level variable based on individual preference, from mild spice to hot.)