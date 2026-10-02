Rebecca Wells & the Ya-Ya Sisterhood 30th Anniversary

BIMA celebrates Rebecca Wells—best selling author, actor, and playwright. Celebrate the 30th anniversary edition of her classic #1 New York Times novel, the Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, published by Harper Perennial, at this intimate event that includes a reading, discussion, book signing by Wells, and reception. In partnership with Eagle Harbor Book Company.

In partnership with Eagle Harbor Book Company.

Header image: Cover of Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood