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Rebecca Wells & the Ya-Ya Sisterhood 30th Anniversary

  • Book Readings
  • Lectures/Community
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Rebecca Wells & the Ya-Ya Sisterhood 30th Anniversary

BIMA celebrates Rebecca Wells—best selling author, actor, and playwright. Celebrate the 30th anniversary edition of her classic #1 New York Times novel, the Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, published by Harper Perennial, at this intimate event that includes a reading, discussion, book signing by Wells, and reception. In partnership with Eagle Harbor Book Company.

In partnership with Eagle Harbor Book Company.

Header image: Cover of Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
12.98 - 18.61
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
events@biartmuseum.org
biartmuseum.org
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
550 Winslow Way
Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-4451
Info@biartmuseum.org
https://www.biartmuseum.org/