- Book Readings,
- Lectures/Community,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Rebecca Wells & the Ya-Ya Sisterhood 30th Anniversary
- Book Readings,
- Lectures/Community,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Rebecca Wells & the Ya-Ya Sisterhood 30th Anniversary
BIMA celebrates Rebecca Wells—best selling author, actor, and playwright. Celebrate the 30th anniversary edition of her classic #1 New York Times novel, the Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, published by Harper Perennial, at this intimate event that includes a reading, discussion, book signing by Wells, and reception. In partnership with Eagle Harbor Book Company.
In partnership with Eagle Harbor Book Company.
Header image: Cover of Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
12.98 - 18.61
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
events@biartmuseum.org
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
550 Winslow WayBainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-4451
Info@biartmuseum.org