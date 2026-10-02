- Community Events
Radical Women In-Person Phonebank
- Community Events
Radical Women In-Person Phonebank
Radical Women and Freedom Socialist Party are hosting an in-person phonebanking event on Thursday, October 8 at 6:00pm with No Hate in WA State. We must take a stand against hate and oppose I-001 and I-638. These initiatives threaten the safety of all Washington students, putting them at greater risk of harm at home and at school!
Sign up for phone banking: https://www.mobilize.us/nohateinwastate/event/1050441/
Learn more about I-001: https://nohateinwastate.org/about-i-001
Learn more about I-638: https://nohateinwastate.org/about-i-638
New Freeway Hall
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Radical Women
(206) 722-2453
rw.seattle@radicalwomen.org
New Freeway Hall
5018 Rainier Ave. SSeattle, Washington 98118
206-722-6057
rwseattle@mindspring.com