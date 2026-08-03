The Poulsbo Blues & Jazz Festival is located in downtown historic Poulsbo, “Little Norway”. Our fourth annual festival will be held February 26-27, 2027. This exclusive intimate event will be like no other. 20+ amazing bands over the course of 2 days in select venues. Tickets are limited. The experience will be coveted. Don’t miss out.

The venues range from full up restaurants to breweries and bars. The festival is completely indoors and walkable. No need to drive anywhere.

The PB&J Festival was created and is produced by Mary Gorman and Joe Hulsey. After extensive travel to over 100 music festivals they felt it was time that their town had its own. PB&J was born. The festival is a vital part of our community and benefits the Poulsbo Rotary Club’s ongoing efforts.

