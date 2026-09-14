PCLS Presents: The 8th Annual Trivia BEE! October 24th

The 8th Annual Trivia BEE!

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Join us for a night full of trivia, delicious food and drinks, and joyful connection.

Trivia BEE is more than just fun! Your participation supports outreach services at the library you love and helps bring books, programs, and resources to Pierce County residents who need them most - families facing language or transportation barriers, homebound seniors, and others who can’t make it to a library.

Reserve your tickets at: supportpclf.org/triviabee