Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance Class—a gentle, playful space where you and your little one can move together at your own pace. Using developmental science we foster motor skills, balance, mind-body connection, and self-expression.

This is an 8 week session running May 4th - June 29th (no class May 25th - Memorial Day)

This class is run by South Sound Dance Access, a Thurston County based non-profit on a mission to make dance accessible to every body and every family. Lights, sound, and transitions are adjusted for sensory needs, with clear structure room for breaks, and flexibility. Class uses multi sensory learning and props. We use a teaching method called Brain Compatible Dance Education, informed by developmental and neuroscience.

Fill out this form to reserve your spot and share any access needs.

This class is intended to be whole family fun, parents/caregivers are expected to participate and model with their dancer 🙃

