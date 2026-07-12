Northwest Railway Museum - The Snoqualmie Valley Wine Train

A beautiful way to experience the upper Snoqualmie Valley. Join the Northwest Railway Museum for Wine Train excursions featuring Snoqualmie Valley wineries, food, and scenic views! Guests receive a complementary souvenir wine glass with each ticket and each glass comes with 8 tokens to exchange for 1-oz tasting pours. The 2.5-3 hour program includes wine tastings at the Snoqualmie Depot and the Train Shed Exhibit Hall.

Visitors will receive 8 tasting tokens to spend on the wine varieties as they please.

Hors d'oeuvres will be provided by local Snoqualmie Valley businesses and the Museum encourages passengers to visit local restaurants after their excursion returns to the station.

Must be 21 or older. Ticket includes return passage to Snoqualmie.

Ticket time is time of departure, please arrive 30 minutes prior to departure for check-in and the first tasting opportunity. That is a 4:30 PM check-in time.

August 21's Wineries will include Mt. Si Winery and Sparkman Cellars

September 18's Wineries are TBA

October 30's Wineries are TBA

Train begins at Snoqualmie Depot: 38625 SE King St. Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Check-in is at 4:30 PM and the first tasting opportunity is at Snoqualmie Depot.

Ticket time, 5:00 PM, is the train's departure time.

Check in at the Snoqualmie Depot ticket window to receive your wristband, wine glass, and tasting tokens.

Ticket good for round trip passage.

Ticket valid only for date and time listed.

Must present valid ID at check-in.

Train runs rain or shine.

