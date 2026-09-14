- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Nocturnal - Fine Art and Craft Exhibition
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Nocturnal - Fine Art and Craft Exhibition
Nocturnal
Sept 25 - Nov 15, 2026
Inspired by the world that emerges after the light fades, Childhood’s End Gallery presents “Nocturnal” featuring new paintings by Liza Brenner and Jonathan Happ, alongside mixed media sculpture by Loralin Toney.
Arts Walk Reception: Oct 2nd 5-9pm
Arts Walk continues Oct 3rd 12-6pm
FREE
Childhood’s End Gallery
222 4th Ave W
Olympia WA 98501
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
360-943-3724
Childhood's End Gallery
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Childhood's End Gallery
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
Childhood's End Gallery
222 4th Ave WOlympia, Washington 98501
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com