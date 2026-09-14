Nocturnal - Fine Art and Craft Exhibition

Nocturnal

Sept 25 - Nov 15, 2026

Inspired by the world that emerges after the light fades, Childhood’s End Gallery presents “Nocturnal” featuring new paintings by Liza Brenner and Jonathan Happ, alongside mixed media sculpture by Loralin Toney.

Arts Walk Reception: Oct 2nd 5-9pm

Arts Walk continues Oct 3rd 12-6pm

FREE

Childhood’s End Gallery

222 4th Ave W

Olympia WA 98501

info@childhoods-end-gallery.com

360-943-3724