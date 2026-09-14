Pork Filled Productions present, in association with the Theatre Off Jackson, the world premiere of Nanay by Molly Olis Krost and directed by Alyza Delpan-Monley, at the Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Ave. S., Seattle, WA), running October 30 to November 14, with a preview on Wednesday, October 28.

Angela arrives to congratulate her twin sister on her new baby, but instead finds Eve “coexisting” with a Filipino demon infamous for their hunger of all things fetus. Does Angela believe Eve’s claims that all is well with her new relationship? Nanay, a new play by Molly Olis Krost, incorporates Filipino mythology and tradition to explore our pre-colonial relationship with sister-hood, loss, and mothering.

Pork Filled Productions is the Northwest’s oldest Asian American theatre group and reflects the boundless imagination and creativity of Asian American artists, from steampunk to farces of mistaken racial identity to even Kung-fu zombie Shakespeare. We’ve even won awards for our work!

We’d love to provide tickets for on-air giveaways, or comps for any of your staff to see the show early in the run on a space available basis. Just call or email! Press kits are available at https://porkfilled.com/wp/exotic-deadly-press/

Thanks! Pork Filled Productions

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Contact: Roger Tang PULL DATE:

206-579-5486 November 14, 2026

oink@porkfilled.com

Pork Filled Productions presents a world Premiere of

Nanay by Molly Olis Krost

October 30 to November 14, 2026

10-seconds:

Does a Filipino demon mean well for two Filipino sisters? Find out in Nanay at the Theatre Off Jackson this fall.

20-seconds:

A Filipino demon with a taste for all things fetus has moved in with Eve, who’s expecting. How does her sister, Angela handle it? Find out in Nanay from Pork Filled Productions October 30-Novemver 14 at the Theatre Off Jackson.

30-seconds:

Angela arrives to congratulate her twin sister on her new baby but instead finds Eve “cohabitating” with a Filipino demon infamous for their hunger of all things fetus. Is all well? Nanay, a new play from Pork Filled Productions, plays at the Theatre Off Jackson October 30 to November 14 and incorporates Filipino mythology to explore our pre-colonial relationship with sisterhood, loss, and mothering.

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