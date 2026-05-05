Mother’s Day Stroll at Lakewold Gardens

Spring is here and Lakewold Gardens is bursting with beautiful blooms! Come outside and celebrate Mother's Day weekend amongst the bright colors and sweet scents of a multitude of blossoms. Take a relaxing stroll through the lush gardens at your own pace or join a guided tour (scheduled hourly 10:15 am - 3:15 pm). Bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawn with complimentary lemonade and water.