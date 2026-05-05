- Animal/Nature Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
Mother’s Day Stroll at Lakewold Gardens
- Animal/Nature Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
Mother’s Day Stroll at Lakewold Gardens
Spring is here and Lakewold Gardens is bursting with beautiful blooms! Come outside and celebrate Mother's Day weekend amongst the bright colors and sweet scents of a multitude of blossoms. Take a relaxing stroll through the lush gardens at your own pace or join a guided tour (scheduled hourly 10:15 am - 3:15 pm). Bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawn with complimentary lemonade and water.
Lakewold Gardens
$12 general
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lakewold Gardens
253-584-4106
contactus@lakewoldgardens.org
Artist Group Info
sunew4@gmail.com
Lakewold Gardens
12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SouthwestLakewood, Washington 98499
253-584-4106
contactus@lakewoldgardens.org