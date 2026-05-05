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Mother’s Day Stroll at Lakewold Gardens

  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Outdoor/Nature Event

Mother’s Day Stroll at Lakewold Gardens

Spring is here and Lakewold Gardens is bursting with beautiful blooms! Come outside and celebrate Mother's Day weekend amongst the bright colors and sweet scents of a multitude of blossoms. Take a relaxing stroll through the lush gardens at your own pace or join a guided tour (scheduled hourly 10:15 am - 3:15 pm). Bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawn with complimentary lemonade and water.

Lakewold Gardens
$12 general
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 10, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakewold Gardens
253-584-4106
contactus@lakewoldgardens.org
https://lakewoldgardens.org

Artist Group Info

sunew4@gmail.com
Lakewold Gardens
12317 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest
Lakewood, Washington 98499
253-584-4106
contactus@lakewoldgardens.org
https://lakewoldgardens.org/ellaina-lewis-june-5/