Moomin Movie Night: Tove (2020)

This summer, we're hosting a series of Moomin Movie Nights inspired by our current special exhibitions, Moomins' Sea Adventures and Tove and the Sea.

The final film in the series is Tove (2020), a biopic on the life of Tove Jansson, showing both her personal relationships, and the creation of the popular Moomin books.

About the Film

Helsinki, 1945. The end of the war brings a new sense of artistic and social freedom for painter Tove Jansson. Modern art, dizzying parties and an open relationship with a married politician: Her unconventional life puts her at odds with her sculptor father's strict ideals. Tove's desire for liberty is put to the test when she meets theatre director Vivica Bandler.

Her love for Vivica is electric and all-consuming but Tove begins to realise that the love she truly yearns has to be reciprocated. As she struggles with her personal life, her creative endeavours take her in an unexpected direction. While focusing her artistic dreams on her painting, the work that started as a side project, the melancholic, haunting tales she told scared children in bomb shelters, rapidly takes on a life of its own.

The exploits of the Moomins, infused with inspiration from her own life, bring Tove international fame and financial freedom. There's a daily comic strip, a stage play and stories that continue to delight people around the world. But as she begins to find her artistic identity she has to learn to find herself. Her unrequited love for Vivica is preventing her true liberty and only by learning to break away from her can she truly be free. Tove is a captivating drama about the creative energy of an iconic talent and her turbulent search for identity, desire

and freedom.