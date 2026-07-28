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  • Kids & Family

Moomin Day at the Museum

  • Kids & Family

Moomin Day at the Museum

Come and celebrate Moomin Day and Tove Jansson’s birthday at the Museum.
Craft, eat, and learn more about the remarkable author and illustrator behind Moominvalley. We will have family-friendly activities throughout the Museum all day long, including:

Moomin facepainting
Fika with cookies and lemonade
Children's craft activities

Included with Museum Admission
Moomin movies playing in Osberg Great Hall

National Nordic Museum
10 - 24
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The National Nordic Museum
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
https://www.nordicmuseum.org/
National Nordic Museum
2655 NW Market Street, Seattle, WA
Seattle, Washington 98017
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
https://www.nordicmuseum.org/