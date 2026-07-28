- Kids & Family
Moomin Day at the Museum
- Kids & Family
Moomin Day at the Museum
Come and celebrate Moomin Day and Tove Jansson’s birthday at the Museum.
Craft, eat, and learn more about the remarkable author and illustrator behind Moominvalley. We will have family-friendly activities throughout the Museum all day long, including:
Moomin facepainting
Fika with cookies and lemonade
Children's craft activities
Included with Museum Admission
Moomin movies playing in Osberg Great Hall
National Nordic Museum
10 - 24
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The National Nordic Museum
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
National Nordic Museum
2655 NW Market Street, Seattle, WASeattle, Washington 98017
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org