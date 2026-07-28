Moomin Day at the Museum

Come and celebrate Moomin Day and Tove Jansson’s birthday at the Museum.

Craft, eat, and learn more about the remarkable author and illustrator behind Moominvalley. We will have family-friendly activities throughout the Museum all day long, including:

Moomin facepainting

Fika with cookies and lemonade

Children's craft activities

Included with Museum Admission

Moomin movies playing in Osberg Great Hall