- Dance: Other
MOMIX: Botanica
- Dance: Other
MOMIX: Botanica
MOMIX Botanica is a lush, surreal journey through nature’s ever-changing imagery, following the rhythms of the seasons and the passing of a day. This larger-than-life spectacle fuses world-class athleticism with an eclectic score ranging from birdsong to the elegance of Vivaldi.
Acting as a restorative “herbal remedy” for the senses, this feast for the eyes pairs the superb energy of its performers with gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, and whimsical puppetry. MOMIX Botanica is more than a performance—it is an immersive “visual theater” animating nature’s beauty with an extra dose of fantasy.
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$43-$92
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 18 May 2027
Event Supported By
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org