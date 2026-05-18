book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux

inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins

directed by Emily A. Rollie

December 4, 1956. Sun Records. One legendary night. When a twist of fate brings Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins into the same Memphis recording studio, music history is made. Inspired by the true story of that once-in-a-lifetime jam session, Million Dollar Quartet is a Tony Award-nominated high-octane rock ’n’ roll musical packed with heart, history, and hit after iconic hit. From “Blue Suede Shoes” to “Great Balls of Fire,” this electrifying celebration of talent, fame, and raw sound takes you inside the night that changed music forever.