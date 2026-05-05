Melt Music & Mutual Aid Fair

Melt is a new type of fundraiser and show -- an opportunity to meet leftist community, hear great music, and directly meet the human (and financial) needs of South End mutual aid groups. Come for the music, stay for the work!

Estelita's newly converted garage space will be filled with music from Lucha Luna and other local bands. Outside there will be food trucks and kid-friendly activities. And in the main room you'll be able to connect with direct aid efforts to feed and care for our neighbors (and win prizes!)

Spring is here. Melt the Seattle freeze. Melt ICE. Melt the walls that keep us apart.

$20 advanced/$25 at the door (kids are free) All ticket proceeds benefit participating groups.