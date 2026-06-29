Lynden Music Festival presents ABRA Cadabra

Presented as part of the 17th annual Lynden Music Festival. ABRA Cadabra from Vancouver, Canada has been touring the world for over 20 years bringing the timeless music of ABBA to audiences of all ages & cultures. Featuring a captivating live band, powerful vocals, engaging dancers, dazzling costumes and multi-media, this uplifting and interactive stage extravaganza will have you moving, smiling & singing along to your favourite ABBA hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance, SOS, Waterloo, Fernando & more!