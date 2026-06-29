- Live Music: Rock/Pop,
- Special Event
Lynden Music Festival presents ABRA Cadabra
- Live Music: Rock/Pop,
- Special Event
Lynden Music Festival presents ABRA Cadabra
Presented as part of the 17th annual Lynden Music Festival. ABRA Cadabra from Vancouver, Canada has been touring the world for over 20 years bringing the timeless music of ABBA to audiences of all ages & cultures. Featuring a captivating live band, powerful vocals, engaging dancers, dazzling costumes and multi-media, this uplifting and interactive stage extravaganza will have you moving, smiling & singing along to your favourite ABBA hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance, SOS, Waterloo, Fernando & more!
NW Washington Fairgrounds WECU Expo building
$25/$50
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lynden Music Festival
360-201-6125
lyndenmusicfestival@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ABRA Cadabra
janika@mooncoinproductions.com
NW Washington Fairgrounds WECU Expo building
1775 Front StLynden, Washington 98264
360-201-6125
lyndenmusicfestival@gmail.com