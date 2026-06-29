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  • Live Music: Rock/Pop
  • Special Event

Lynden Music Festival presents ABRA Cadabra

  • Live Music: Rock/Pop
  • Special Event

Lynden Music Festival presents ABRA Cadabra

Presented as part of the 17th annual Lynden Music Festival. ABRA Cadabra from Vancouver, Canada has been touring the world for over 20 years bringing the timeless music of ABBA to audiences of all ages & cultures. Featuring a captivating live band, powerful vocals, engaging dancers, dazzling costumes and multi-media, this uplifting and interactive stage extravaganza will have you moving, smiling & singing along to your favourite ABBA hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance, SOS, Waterloo, Fernando & more!

NW Washington Fairgrounds WECU Expo building
$25/$50
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lynden Music Festival
360-201-6125
lyndenmusicfestival@gmail.com
https://www.lyndenmusicfestival.com

Artist Group Info

ABRA Cadabra
janika@mooncoinproductions.com
http://mooncoinproductions.com/iloveabba
NW Washington Fairgrounds WECU Expo building
1775 Front St
Lynden, Washington 98264
360-201-6125
lyndenmusicfestival@gmail.com
https://www.lyndenmusicfestival.com