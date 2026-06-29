Lucian Ban & Mat Maneri

Romanian-born, NYC-based pianist Lucian Ban and violinist Mat Maneri draw from their acclaimed new release Transylvanian Dance (2024, ECM Records) and from NPR Album Of The Year Transylvanian Folk Songs (2020, Sunnyside Records) to reimagine Béla Bartók field recordings of folk songs in a multimedia Transylvanian Dance concert featuring rare archival footage. Presented in partnership with American Romanian Cultural Society (ARCS)