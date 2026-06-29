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  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Lucian Ban & Mat Maneri

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Lucian Ban & Mat Maneri

Romanian-born, NYC-based pianist Lucian Ban and violinist Mat Maneri draw from their acclaimed new release Transylvanian Dance (2024, ECM Records) and from NPR Album Of The Year Transylvanian Folk Songs (2020, Sunnyside Records) to reimagine Béla Bartók field recordings of folk songs in a multimedia Transylvanian Dance concert featuring rare archival footage. Presented in partnership with American Romanian Cultural Society (ARCS)

Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
$33.85 (including fees)
07:30 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/
Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center
4649 Sunnyside Avenue North (4th Floor)
Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 547-0204
https://historicseattle.org/project/good-shepherd/