- Literary,
- Community Events
Lori Matsukawa in Conversation with KNKX's Lisa Brooks
- Literary,
- Community Events
Lori Matsukawa in Conversation with KNKX's Lisa Brooks
Lori Matsukawa is known to most households in the greater Northwest as a longtime journalist and anchor of Seattle’s NBC affiliate, KING 5. She also has a new book "Being There: A Memoir of an Asian American Journalist", and she’ll talk about those experiences, moderated by KNKX/NPR’s Lisa Brooks. Presened by ASUPS Student Programs/Lectures. More information here.
University of Puget Sound - Wheelock Student Center
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
ASUPS Student Programs
University of Puget Sound - Wheelock Student Center
3209 N 15th StreetTacoma, Washington 98406
(253) 879-3100