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  • Literary
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Lori Matsukawa in Conversation with KNKX's Lisa Brooks

  • Literary
  • Community Events

Lori Matsukawa in Conversation with KNKX's Lisa Brooks

Lori Matsukawa is known to most households in the greater Northwest as a longtime journalist and anchor of Seattle’s NBC affiliate, KING 5. She also has a new book "Being There: A Memoir of an Asian American Journalist", and she’ll talk about those experiences, moderated by KNKX/NPR’s Lisa Brooks. Presened by ASUPS Student Programs/Lectures. More information here.

University of Puget Sound - Wheelock Student Center
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

ASUPS Student Programs
https://www.pugetsound.edu/
University of Puget Sound - Wheelock Student Center
3209 N 15th Street
Tacoma, Washington 98406
(253) 879-3100
https://www.pugetsound.edu/technology-services/media-services/classroom-technology/wheelock