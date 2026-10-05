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Learn Through Play: Food Webs

  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Learn Through Play: Food Webs

With the Big Dark officially upon us, it's time to fill your late autumn and winter schedule with cozy community fun... join us at Olympic Cards & Comics for the first installation of our winter event series, Learn Through Play: "Forests, Feathers, and Food Webs"!

Night Three: Food Webs
January 19th, 6-9pm
Olympic Cards & Comics

Tell us you're coming: https://tinyurl.com/forestsfeathersfoodwebs

Come play the game, Ecologies, while learning about food webs and trophic levels.
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Three nights, three chances to learn about nature, have fun with friends, and get the chance to win $100 to spend at our Native Plant Sale👀

Attend one or all three game nights to study up, then attend our fourth and final event, a trivia night in February, to possibly walk away with a $100 gift certificate! 2nd and 3rd place prizes are also available.

Questions? Reach out to Jae Townsend jtownsend@thurstoncd.com

Olympic Cards & Games
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 19 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Thurston Conservation District
(360) 754-3588
nwhite@thurstoncd.com
https://thurstoncd.com/education/upcoming-events/unitedinconservation/
Olympic Cards & Games
4230 Pacific Ave SE
Lacey, Washington 98503
(360) 459-7721
https://olympiccardsandcomics.com/