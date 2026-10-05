Learn Through Play: Feathers

With the Big Dark officially upon us, it's time to fill your late autumn and winter schedule with cozy community fun... join us at Olympic Cards & Comics for the first installation of our winter event series, Learn Through Play: "Forests, Feathers, and Food Webs"!

Night Two: Feathers

December 15th, 6-9pm

Olympic Cards & Comics

Tell us you're coming: https://tinyurl.com/forestsfeathersfoodwebs

Learn about the birds that frequent our streams and rivers and then put your knowledge to use while playing Wingspan!

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Three nights, three chances to learn about nature, have fun with friends, and get the chance to win $100 to spend at our Native Plant Sale👀

Attend one or all three game nights to study up, then attend our fourth and final event, a trivia night in February, to possibly walk away with a $100 gift certificate! 2nd and 3rd place prizes are also available.

Questions? Reach out to Jae Townsend jtownsend@thurstoncd.com