Leanna Keith / Jun Iida

Kicking off the evening is flutist, composer, improviser, artist, and educator Leanna Keith. Their work focuses on spontaneous sound creation, timbre-shifting, the mixed-race experience, queer theory, and the breaking of performer/audience boundaries. Keith co-directs the improvisation-centered ensemble Kin of the Moon. Tonight, they celebrate their third album release, No Bullshit (2026, Strange Moon Records) with Marina Albero (piano, dulcimer), Elias Chanteloup (taiko), and John-Carlos Perea (bass, cedar flutes). Now residing in New York, rising star trumpeter/composer Jun Iida has strong ties to the West Coast from his time in Los Angeles and Seattle. Raised in Pittsburgh by Japanese immigrant parents — his mother played the koto — Iida’s many urban and musical influences infuse his music with a unique voice of hard bop, hip-hop, soul, and cinematic Japanese melody. His new album Bellflower (2026, Origin Records) “ turns memory, migration and jazz tradition into something strikingly modern” (Paris-Move).