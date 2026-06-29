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  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Leanna Keith / Jun Iida

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Leanna Keith / Jun Iida

Kicking off the evening is flutist, composer, improviser, artist, and educator Leanna Keith. Their work focuses on spontaneous sound creation, timbre-shifting, the mixed-race experience, queer theory, and the breaking of performer/audience boundaries. Keith co-directs the improvisation-centered ensemble Kin of the Moon. Tonight, they celebrate their third album release, No Bullshit (2026, Strange Moon Records) with Marina Albero (piano, dulcimer), Elias Chanteloup (taiko), and John-Carlos Perea (bass, cedar flutes). Now residing in New York, rising star trumpeter/composer Jun Iida has strong ties to the West Coast from his time in Los Angeles and Seattle. Raised in Pittsburgh by Japanese immigrant parents — his mother played the koto — Iida’s many urban and musical influences infuse his music with a unique voice of hard bop, hip-hop, soul, and cinematic Japanese melody. His new album Bellflower (2026, Origin Records) “ turns memory, migration and jazz tradition into something strikingly modern” (Paris-Move).

The Royal Room
$44 for Adult Priced Tickets (includes fees); Discounts available for Seniors, Members, Military, &amp; Students
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/