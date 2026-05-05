KNKX presents Womxn & Blues: "I Knew I Could Fly" at the Royal Room

The Blues have long been a rally cry transforming personal and collective hardships – stemming from racial injustice and systemic oppression – into a musical language of resistance and essential expression. Rooted in field hollers and call-and-response, these songs provided emotional resilience and solidarity within Black communities. Continue the journey with us as we explore historic and current ideations of this truly American art form.

Featuring Adra Boo, Aline Vida, Taryn Dorsey & Tiffany Wilson