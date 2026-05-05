- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Kla Ha Ya Days 2026 - July 15-19
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Kla Ha Ya Days 2026 - July 15-19
Kla Ha Ya Days is an historic celebration that has evolved, honoring the History of Snohomish with parades, contests, a carnival and more…… in Snohomish, Washington. Events include the Car show, Carnival, Frogtastic Kids Fair, KlaHaYa Parade, and Street Fair.
Downtown Snohomish
See website for schedule and ticketing information.
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Downtown Snohomish