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Kla Ha Ya Days 2026 - July 15-19

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

Kla Ha Ya Days 2026 - July 15-19

Kla Ha Ya Days is an historic celebration that has evolved, honoring the History of Snohomish with parades, contests, a carnival and more…… in Snohomish, Washington. Events include the Car show, Carnival, Frogtastic Kids Fair, KlaHaYa Parade, and Street Fair.

Downtown Snohomish
See website for schedule and ticketing information.
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Downtown Snohomish