Jazz pianist, producer, and composer Kiefer, is a central figure in the diverse independent music scene of Los Angeles, known for his blend of beat-making and virtuosic jazz skills. His artistry fuses elements from various musical forms including Black American music, jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and electronic music. Raised in San Diego, Kiefer studied music at UCLA while further honing his musical instincts by soaking up the local music scene. Kiefer has collaborated with Kaytranda, Sir, and Terrace Martin among others. Kiefer has produced, played, and written for artists including Drake and Anderson .Paak, winning a Grammy for his work on Anderson .Paak’s album Ventura. Kiefer recently signed with Blue Note Records and will release his debut solo album for the legendary jazz label this fall. His latest album is a live recorded album with Luke Titus and Pera Krstajic called Something For Real (2025 Stones Throw). Presented in partnership with Nectar Lounge.