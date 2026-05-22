- Theater,
- Theater & Dance: All,
- Theater: Musicals
KIDSTAGE Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Theater,
- Theater & Dance: All,
- Theater: Musicals
KIDSTAGE Hadestown: Teen Edition
This intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and lady Persephone – Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell’s beguiling sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.
Village Theatre's KIDSTAGE
$29
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Village Theatre's KIDSTAGE
4253921942
KIDSTAGE@villagetheatre.org
Village Theatre's KIDSTAGE
120 Front St. NorthIssaquah, Washington 98027
4253921942
KIDSTAGE@villagetheatre.org