Kent Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo — March 20-21, 2027

Meet reptile breeders and vendors at the Kent Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo. Browse reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, feeders, enclosures and supplies available for purchase, and ask questions about responsible exotic pet care. Saturday, March 20, 2027: general admission 10 am–5 pm; VIP early entry 9 am. The weekend continues Sunday, March 21, 10 am–3:30 pm. All times Pacific. At the door: general admission $15 for a single day; VIP $20 includes Saturday early entry and Sunday admission. Ages 7–12 are $5 with paid adult admission; ages 6 and under are free. Advance tickets and current details are on the official event page. Please leave personal pets at home.