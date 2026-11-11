Meet reptile breeders and vendors at the Kent Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo, June 19–20, 2027, at Kent Commons Community Center, 525 4th Ave N, Kent, Washington. Browse reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, feeders, enclosures and supplies available for purchase, and ask questions about responsible exotic pet care. Saturday general admission: 10 am–5 pm; VIP early entry: 9 am. Sunday: 10 am–3:30 pm. All times Pacific. At the door: general admission $15 for a single day; VIP $20 includes Saturday early entry and Sunday admission. Ages 7–12 are $5 with paid adult admission; ages 6 and under are free. Advance tickets and current details are on the official event page. Please leave personal pets at home.