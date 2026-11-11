- Animal/Nature Events
Kent Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo - June 19-20, 2027
- Animal/Nature Events
Kent Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo - June 19-20, 2027
Meet reptile breeders and vendors at the Kent Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo, June 19–20, 2027, at Kent Commons Community Center, 525 4th Ave N, Kent, Washington. Browse reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, feeders, enclosures and supplies available for purchase, and ask questions about responsible exotic pet care. Saturday general admission: 10 am–5 pm; VIP early entry: 9 am. Sunday: 10 am–3:30 pm. All times Pacific. At the door: general admission $15 for a single day; VIP $20 includes Saturday early entry and Sunday admission. Ages 7–12 are $5 with paid adult admission; ages 6 and under are free. Advance tickets and current details are on the official event page. Please leave personal pets at home.
Kent Commons Community Center
Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m. 3:30 p.m. Door: GA $15/day; VIP $20/weekend; ages 7–12 $5 with paid adult; 6 and under free.
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jun 20, 2027.
Event Supported By
Show Me Reptile Show
6363581218
Outreach@showmereptileshows.com
Kent Commons Community Center
525 4th Ave NKent, Washington 98030