Kenny G - December 26, 2026-January 3, 2027

Kenny G is the greatest selling instrumental musician of the modern era, and one of the best-selling artists of all time. With global sales totaling more than 75-million records and 1.5 billion streams, the saxophone icon has accumulated a staggering 24-award nominations throughout his 50-year career and has taken home a Grammy Award, American Music Award, two NAACP Awards, Multiple Billboard music awards, and two Soul Train Music Awards. With classic, top-selling studio albums including the best-selling instrumental record of all time with 1992's 12-times-platinum Breathless, Duotones, Silhouette, Miracles: The Holiday Album, Heart and Soul, and Brazilian Nights, Kenny has maintained a prominent level of creative excellence through decades of unprecedented worldwide commercial success. Kenny G's music has become part of the global cultural fabric.

His song "Going Home" is famously played at the end of each day to signal closing time, across Asia but specifically in China and is immensely popular in Vietnam. At the heart of those achievements is Kenny's ability to convey deep emotional resonance with his saxophone, a skill never more apparent than on Innocence, his 20th studio album which serves as an homage to heartfelt lullabies, including seven original tracks. Showing no signs of stopping, Kenny G continues to stretch the boundaries of what instrumental music and musicians can do.