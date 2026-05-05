Keiko Matsui - August 27-30

An internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, and humanitarian, Keiko Matsui has spent more than three decades captivating audiences with her signature blend of beauty and power at the piano. Matsui has scored numerous Billboard contemporary jazz hits and contemporary jazz radio hits. But it is her relentless worldwide touring and special relationship with her audience that set her apart. Her music transcends borders, weaving rich harmonies and global rhythms into deeply emotional storytelling. Throughout her celebrated career, she has collaborated with icons such as Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Bob James, Hugh Masekela, and Lalah Hathaway, solidifying her place as one of contemporary jazz’s most influential voices.

Her latest recording, Euphoria, reflects a lifelong mission to inspire unity, hope, and compassion. Keiko declares, “At the core of this album are beauty, strength, energy, love, and hope. These are all the things in life that we need to move forward on a new path. This music is dedicated to a new era.”

On stage, Matsui's commanding yet graceful presence creates a performance that feels both intimate and expansive, celebrating resilience, love, and our shared human experience.