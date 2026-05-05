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Kavita Shah Quintet

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All
  • Community Events

Kavita Shah Quintet

Kavita Shah is an award-winning jazz vocalist, composer, researcher, polyglot, and educator. A native New Yorker hailed for possessing an “amazing dexterity for musical languages” (NPR), Shah traces the hidden songlines between cultures. Her projects include Visions (2014), co-produced by Lionel Loueke, Folk Songs of Naboréa (2017), commissioned by Jason Moran for the Park Avenue Armory, Interplay (2018), a duo album with bassist François Moutin nominated for France’s Victoires de la Musique for Jazz Album of the Year, and Cape Verdean Blues (2023), a “gorgeous” (The Guardian) tribute to legendary singer Cesária Évora. Shah was a featured vocalist on NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron's "Songbook" (2025) and Miho Hazama's GRAMMY-nominated "Dancer in Nowhere" (2019). USA performance highlights include Chicago World Music Festival, San Jose Jazz Festival, Central Park SummerStage, Kennedy Center, MASS MoCA, and more.

The Royal Room
30 advance / 35 doors
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Kavita Shah
https://thestranger.boldtypetickets.com/events/183041060/kavita-shah-quintet

Artist Group Info

Kavita Shah
https://www.jaymestone.com/agency/kavita-shah-quintet
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/