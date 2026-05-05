Kavita Shah Quintet

Kavita Shah is an award-winning jazz vocalist, composer, researcher, polyglot, and educator. A native New Yorker hailed for possessing an “amazing dexterity for musical languages” (NPR), Shah traces the hidden songlines between cultures. Her projects include Visions (2014), co-produced by Lionel Loueke, Folk Songs of Naboréa (2017), commissioned by Jason Moran for the Park Avenue Armory, Interplay (2018), a duo album with bassist François Moutin nominated for France’s Victoires de la Musique for Jazz Album of the Year, and Cape Verdean Blues (2023), a “gorgeous” (The Guardian) tribute to legendary singer Cesária Évora. Shah was a featured vocalist on NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron's "Songbook" (2025) and Miho Hazama's GRAMMY-nominated "Dancer in Nowhere" (2019). USA performance highlights include Chicago World Music Festival, San Jose Jazz Festival, Central Park SummerStage, Kennedy Center, MASS MoCA, and more.