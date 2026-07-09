JP Falcon Band

JP Falcon Grady, a Native American singer/songwriter originally from Browning, Montana and a proud member of the Blackfeet Nation, currently resides in the Pacific Northwest. He has graced many stages in his 20+ years as a professional musician. He musically weaves stories with profound lyrics and melody and coupled with his stunning smooth voice often moves his fans to tears. Acoustic rock is the foundation, with Native American, Reggae, Jawaiian, Latin, and Country influences.

JP Falcon Grady – acoustic guitar/lead vocals

David Tondi – saxophone/vocals

Bob Davis – bass