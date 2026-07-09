- Live Music: All,
- Live music: Americana,
- Live Music: Folk
JP Falcon Band
- Live Music: All,
- Live music: Americana,
- Live Music: Folk
JP Falcon Band
JP Falcon Grady, a Native American singer/songwriter originally from Browning, Montana and a proud member of the Blackfeet Nation, currently resides in the Pacific Northwest. He has graced many stages in his 20+ years as a professional musician. He musically weaves stories with profound lyrics and melody and coupled with his stunning smooth voice often moves his fans to tears. Acoustic rock is the foundation, with Native American, Reggae, Jawaiian, Latin, and Country influences.
JP Falcon Grady – acoustic guitar/lead vocals
David Tondi – saxophone/vocals
Bob Davis – bass
The Royal Room
Tickets: $20 advance | $25 doors
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Royal Room
Artist Group Info
JP Falcon
lauriebecker32@gmail.com
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920