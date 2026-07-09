Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: All
  • Live music: Americana
  • Live Music: Folk

JP Falcon Band

  • Live Music: All
  • Live music: Americana
  • Live Music: Folk

JP Falcon Band

JP Falcon Grady, a Native American singer/songwriter originally from Browning, Montana and a proud member of the Blackfeet Nation, currently resides in the Pacific Northwest. He has graced many stages in his 20+ years as a professional musician. He musically weaves stories with profound lyrics and melody and coupled with his stunning smooth voice often moves his fans to tears. Acoustic rock is the foundation, with Native American, Reggae, Jawaiian, Latin, and Country influences.

JP Falcon Grady – acoustic guitar/lead vocals
David Tondi – saxophone/vocals
Bob Davis – bass

The Royal Room
Tickets: $20 advance | $25 doors
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Royal Room
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/

Artist Group Info

JP Falcon
lauriebecker32@gmail.com
https://www.jpfalconband.com/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/