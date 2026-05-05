- Lectures/Community,
- Special Event
John Bunn: A Voice for the Unheard
- Lectures/Community,
- Special Event
John Bunn: A Voice for the Unheard
UWT's Center for Equity and Inclusion invite you to an afternoon with John Bunn. John will generously share his experience of being wrongfully convicted of murder under NYPD detective Louis Scarcella at age 14 in 1991. During his parole, after nearly 17 years of incarceration, John founded A Voice for the Unheard, a nonprofit promoting literacy in prisons and among youth. John currently works in multiple arenas that promote literacy, empowerment, justice, and positivity.
In addition to the education his story provides about the criminal justice system, John's passion, openness, and vulnerability in describing his personal journey of transformation, draws people in and offers a sense of purpose and inspiration.
University of Washington Tacoma
FREE and Open to the Public
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
University of Washington Center for Equity and Inclusion
253-692-4861
uwtcei@uw.edu
University of Washington Tacoma
1900 Commerce StreetTacoma, Washington 98402
1253302166
lchoi1@cityoftacoma.org