John Bunn: A Voice for the Unheard

UWT's Center for Equity and Inclusion invite you to an afternoon with John Bunn. John will generously share his experience of being wrongfully convicted of murder under NYPD detective Louis Scarcella at age 14 in 1991. During his parole, after nearly 17 years of incarceration, John founded A Voice for the Unheard, a nonprofit promoting literacy in prisons and among youth. John currently works in multiple arenas that promote literacy, empowerment, justice, and positivity.

In addition to the education his story provides about the criminal justice system, John's passion, openness, and vulnerability in describing his personal journey of transformation, draws people in and offers a sense of purpose and inspiration.