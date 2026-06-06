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  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Cultural celebration

Japan Fair 2026

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Cultural celebration

Japan Fair 2026

Japan Fair is a free two-day festival celebrating Japanese culture, art, and innovation at Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center. Enjoy live performances, workshops, food, exhibits, cosplay, tea ceremonies, and kids’ activities like origami and calligraphy. With raffles, music, and experiences for all ages, it’s a vibrant event for everyone!

Meydenbauer Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Meydenbauer Center
11100 NE 6th St
Bellevue, WA, Washington 98004
4256490791
info@japanfairus.org
https://www.meydenbauer.com/