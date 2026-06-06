- Fairs & Festivals,
- Cultural celebration
Japan Fair 2026
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Cultural celebration
Japan Fair 2026
Japan Fair is a free two-day festival celebrating Japanese culture, art, and innovation at Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center. Enjoy live performances, workshops, food, exhibits, cosplay, tea ceremonies, and kids’ activities like origami and calligraphy. With raffles, music, and experiences for all ages, it’s a vibrant event for everyone!
Meydenbauer Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Meydenbauer Center
11100 NE 6th StBellevue, WA, Washington 98004
4256490791
info@japanfairus.org