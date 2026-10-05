- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: All
Issaquah Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Nordic Masters
- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: All
Issaquah Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Nordic Masters
Description
Issaquah Philharmonic Orchestra and the Northwest Edvard Grieg Society present the Orchestra’s first concert of the season featuring virtuoso pianist Oda Voltersvik performing Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor.
Both composer and pianist were born and raised in Bergen, Norway giving Voltersvik a truly Norwegian interpretation of this beloved concerto.
The Issaquah Philharmonic Orchestra will also perform Symphony No. 2 in D Major by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, plus a few holiday favorites.
Come experience real symphony and real community, right here on the Eastside for free (donations gladly accepted). You can RSVP for a free ticket at https://tickets.nwegriegsociety.org/ticketing/nwegriegsociety/nordic-masters.
Meydenbauer Center Theatre
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Issaquah Philharmonic Orchestra
ipo@iphil.org
Meydenbauer Center Theatre
11100 NE 6th StBellevue, Washington 98004
425-637-1020
info@meydenbauer.com