Issaquah Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Nordic Masters

Description

Issaquah Philharmonic Orchestra and the Northwest Edvard Grieg Society present the Orchestra’s first concert of the season featuring virtuoso pianist Oda Voltersvik performing Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor.

Both composer and pianist were born and raised in Bergen, Norway giving Voltersvik a truly Norwegian interpretation of this beloved concerto.

The Issaquah Philharmonic Orchestra will also perform Symphony No. 2 in D Major by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, plus a few holiday favorites.

Come experience real symphony and real community, right here on the Eastside for free (donations gladly accepted). You can RSVP for a free ticket at https://tickets.nwegriegsociety.org/ticketing/nwegriegsociety/nordic-masters.