- Kids & Family,
- Theater,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Interactive Puppet Show with Pegasus Puppet Theatre
- Kids & Family,
- Theater,
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Interactive Puppet Show with Pegasus Puppet Theatre
Pegasus Puppet Theatre presents ‘Anansi and the Moss Covered Rock', and they need your help to do it. Whether you join the puppet fun on stage or laugh and interact from the audience, you can be part of the adventure as Anansi the Spider finds a magical rock!
Shows at 11 am, 12 pm, 2 pm & 3 pm.
Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
Pegasus Puppet Theatre
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818