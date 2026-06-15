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  • Kids & Family
  • Theater
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Interactive Puppet Show with Pegasus Puppet Theatre

  • Kids & Family
  • Theater
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Interactive Puppet Show with Pegasus Puppet Theatre

Pegasus Puppet Theatre presents ‘Anansi and the Moss Covered Rock', and they need your help to do it. Whether you join the puppet fun on stage or laugh and interact from the audience, you can be part of the adventure as Anansi the Spider finds a magical rock!

Shows at 11 am, 12 pm, 2 pm & 3 pm.

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

Pegasus Puppet Theatre
https://www.pegasuspuppets.com/
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/