Interactive Puppet Show with Pegasus Puppet Theatre

Pegasus Puppet Theatre presents ‘Anansi and the Moss Covered Rock', and they need your help to do it. Whether you join the puppet fun on stage or laugh and interact from the audience, you can be part of the adventure as Anansi the Spider finds a magical rock!

Shows at 11 am, 12 pm, 2 pm & 3 pm.

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts