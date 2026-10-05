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Holiday Night Market

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Holiday event

Holiday Night Market

Step into the sparkle of the season at Pike Place Market’s Holiday Night Market! An enchanting evening event where dozens of craftspeople and farmers will be setting up with festive cheer and one-of-a-kind finds.⁣

Discover handmade treasures, thoughtful gifts, and perfect stocking stuffers crafted by local artisans.⁣ Plus, find Santa as he wanders the Market for free, candid photos!

Savor tasty bites and seasonal treats from a variety of vendors and enjoy a meal at Market restaurants and eateries staying open late. Enjoy a festive beverage during the Market’s Sip and Savor outdoor alcohol pilot. Learn how the program works and see a list of participating vendors here.

This event will take place at the north end of the Market, primarily on the MarketFront and Desimone Bridge area. Enter the main event zone at Pike Place & Stewart St.

Pike Place Market
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Pike Place Market PDA
Info@PikePlaceMarket.org
https://www.pikeplacemarket.org/

Artist Group Info

myalillyacosta@gmail.com
Pike Place Market
85 Pike Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 682-7453
info@pikeplacemarket.org
https://www.pikeplacemarket.org/